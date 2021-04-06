OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Hits $23.48 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $1.42 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00287868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00108711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00754760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011689 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

