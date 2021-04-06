Opus (OPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $634,461.50 and $46.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

