Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $925,981.24

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $925,981.24 and $171.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.00 or 0.99591501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00470430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.00840981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00325029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

