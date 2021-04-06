Orbs (ORBS) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $473.41 million and approximately $81.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

