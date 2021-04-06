Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Orchid has a market cap of $290.97 million and $139.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

