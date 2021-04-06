O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $509.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.48 and a 52 week high of $512.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.