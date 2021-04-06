OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 3.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 28,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,601,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $771.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning increased its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

