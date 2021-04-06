OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.16. 2,639,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.57. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

