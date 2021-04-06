Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Reaches $0.0760

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $880,903.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars.

