Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,973.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $25,973.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00268334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00111905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.22 or 0.00751011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,858.89 or 1.00071374 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,567,584 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

