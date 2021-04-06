Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $731.05 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004550 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $731.05 million and $564.20 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,533,897 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.