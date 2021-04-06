Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $167.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.02 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $660.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

