OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $51.88. 1,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,176.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

