OSA Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $113,472.46 and $3,432.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OSA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

OSA Token Coin Profile

OSA Token is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

OSA Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

