Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.81% of Oshkosh worth $165,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $123.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

