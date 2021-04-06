Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$21.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.88. 248,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,300. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 148.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.