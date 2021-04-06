Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 1.3%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.42. 71,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 246,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

