Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

