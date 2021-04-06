Ouroboros (OURO) Tops One Day Volume of $12,419.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $109,569.92 and approximately $12,419.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00286167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00106129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00756506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

