Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.