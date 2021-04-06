Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 4.1%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 14,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,401,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

