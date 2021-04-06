Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

