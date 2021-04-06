Oxen Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $75.44 million and approximately $248,456.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,269.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.96 or 0.03624442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.77 or 0.00409771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.01119688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.01 or 0.00454797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00471881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.00323742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003519 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,681,895 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

