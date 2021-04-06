Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,849.91

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,849.91 ($24.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,015 ($26.33). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 288,600 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.17 ($19.91).

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,860.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,849.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

