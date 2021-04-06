Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Head to Head Survey

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 3.74 -$32.80 million $0.81 5.83

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -89.76% 12.00% 7.47%

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc was formed on March 16, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.