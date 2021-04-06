Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $36.69. 157,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,981,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

