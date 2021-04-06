Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.22

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $10.25. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 711 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

