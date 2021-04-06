Pacific Wealth Management Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKH. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of JKH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.71. 81,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.70 and a 200-day moving average of $368.17.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

