Pacific Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 17.4% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

