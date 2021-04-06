PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

