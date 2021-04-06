PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $4.32

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00007393 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $273.83 million and $7.96 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.