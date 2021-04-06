Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $5,162.35 and $891.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

