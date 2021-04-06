PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $17.51

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $306.11 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00029955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00074108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00284202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00105083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00753283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,179.16 or 0.99552423 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 147,110,715 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

