Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.46 Million

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $525,515.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,273,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,778 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

