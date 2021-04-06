Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.30% of Pandion Therapeutics worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 1,148.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Pandion Therapeutics stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprising an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

