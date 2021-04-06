Pantos Market Cap Achieves $7.45 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $6,327.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00752550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,259,677 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

