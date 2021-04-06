Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Up 80% Over Last Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $29,968.20 and $7,068.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 80% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.