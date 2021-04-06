Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up to $14.80

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.26. Par Pacific shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

