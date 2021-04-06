Park Capital Group Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000. Tesla accounts for 8.2% of Park Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $691.97. The company had a trading volume of 396,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

