Park Capital Group Takes $2.86 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Zscaler comprises 2.2% of Park Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

