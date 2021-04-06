ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0879

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $2,163.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.52 or 0.99660755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098764 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

