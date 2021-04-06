Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 2,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Parkland from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

