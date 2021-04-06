Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.41. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 4,336 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

