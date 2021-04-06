PARSIQ Price Hits $1.98 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $221.19 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,587,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

