Particl (PART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,761.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $27,761.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 273.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,788,853 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,789 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

