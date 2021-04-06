Particl (PART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,914.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Particl has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $11.48 million and $18,914.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,789,144 coins and its circulating supply is 9,751,049 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

