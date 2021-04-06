Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 8,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,594,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.