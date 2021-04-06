PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.52

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 20472096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.