PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Cap of $105.71 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,757.13 or 0.03006686 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $105.71 million and $7.16 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

