PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $359,768.59 and $8,411.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

